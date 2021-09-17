Cumbrian MP Trudy Harrison becomes minister

Cumbrian MP Trudy Harrison has been appointed to a ministerial role in Boris Johnson's government.

The member for Copeland has become Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport (DfT) following the Prime Minister's reshuffle.

This makes her the first MP from Cumbria to serve as a minister since 2019, when Rory Stewart, the then MP for Penrith and the Border, served as International Development Secretary.

Mrs Harrison has been the MP for Copeland since 2017.

She was born in west Cumbria and before entering politics worked in the nuclear industry, as a nursery owner and for Copeland Borough Council. She won her seat in a by-election following the resignation of Jamie Reed.

Since 2019, she had been Parliamentary Private Secretary for the Prime Minister.

Mrs Harrison said: “It has been the greatest honour to serve as the Prime Minister’s Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) since December 2019, through dark times and good times. And prior to that, as PPS across three great Government departments - DfE[Department for Education], MoD[Ministry of Defence] and DfT. I’ve also enjoyed my time on the Education Select Committee, especially fighting for a new Whitehaven Academy school.

But today, I received a call from the Prime Minister - he thanked me for my service, explained the new horizons ahead and wished me well on my way as a Parliamentary Under Secretary - a Transport Minister. With tears and emotional gratitude, I gladly accepted and very much look forward to the next chapter. Turdy Harrison MP

She added: “Of course, we all know nothing much is achieved alone - it’s my team both in Bootle and Westminster, my colleagues across Parliament, my absolutely fantastic constituents in Copeland and my supportive family and friends who make me who I am - for which I’m truly thankful.

“This is testament to all of you and we can look forward to the future of transport together.”

Another MP from our region - Alister Jack, who represents the Dumfries and Galloway constituency - has retained his position in the Cabinet as Scottish Secretary.