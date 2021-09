Play video

Report by Alex Iszatt

You can't beat getting outside and enjoying some fresh air.

One fell-walker is promoting greater diversity in the great outdoors.

Amira Patel's search for a new direction in life saw her re-locate to Cumbria.

And when she got here she was inspired to encourage more Muslim women and other people from diverse backgrounds to get out into the environment she loves through her group The Wanderlust Women.

