Hospitals in Cumbria now treating dozens of patients for Covid-19

Public health bosses in Cumbria say Covid numbers in the county remain cause for concern.

Hospitals in the region say they're now treating dozens of patients with coronavirus.

The county's Director of Public Health, Colin Cox, says admission numbers are relatively low when compared to those at earlier stages during the pandemic, however the figures are enough to remain cause for concern.

The fact is that these infection rates are high, they remain high, and so that is a concern and we do need to do all we can to try to get some of those rates down. Colin Cox, Cumbria's Director of Public Health

Meanwhile, forms which ask for consent to vaccinate children aged 12-15-years-old have are going to be sent to all secondary schools in Cumbria.

This scheme begins today and comes after the Government accepted advice from the UK's four chief medical officers to roll-out the vaccine to children of these ages.

Children will primarily receive their Covid-19 jab in their school with an alternative setup being organised for those who are home-schooled, which will be in secure services or specialist mental health settings.

Cumbria County Council has said that vaccines will not be given to any child without the proper consent being in place and consent will be sought in line with existing school vaccination programmes.

Children set to turn 12-years-old in the next academic year will be eligible for the jab after their 12th birthday and will be contacted nearer the time.

The NHS’s leading doctor is urging unvaccinated university students to get a Covid-19 jab in freshers’ week to protect themselves and their peers against the virus.

Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England, has called on freshers to get the vaccine at pop-up clinics and walk-in centres set up by universities before their courses start.

He said: “Starting university is a really exciting time and getting your Covid vaccine means you will be armed with maximum protection against the virus."

“With many universities set to run pop-ups and walk-ins throughout the first weeks of term it has never been easier to get protected, so I urge anyone yet to be vaccinated to take up the offer as soon as possible.”

The plea comes as thousands of students are arriving at university campuses across the UK, including in the Border region, over the next few weeks.