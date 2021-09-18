TweedLove Festival returns to the Borders

Play video

Report by Alex Iszatt

Thousands of people - most of them cyclists - are arriving in the Borders for the return of the TweedLove festival, which takes place in Peebles this weekend.

The event was due to turn 10-years-old last year but was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisers though have said they will "turn everything up to 11" instead.

Events taking place across the weekend include rounds of championships, displays and presentations, as well as family rides.