A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a man in Carlisle.

The man, aged 23, from Carlisle, remains in police custody. Three other people were arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning, on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Officers were called to Carlyle’s Court in Carlisle city centre at 8.48pm last night (September 18) following a report that a man had been stabbed.

Despite the best efforts of first responders and medical staff, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police say the man was aged in his mid-twenties and from Carlisle.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone with information can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit or call the independent charity Crimestoppers, completely anonymously, on 0800 555 111.