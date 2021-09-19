A man has died after being stabbed in Carlisle city centre.

Officers were called to Carlyle’s Court in Carlisle city centre at 8.48pm following a report that a man had been stabbed. Despite the best efforts of first responders and medical staff, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police can confirm at this stage the man was aged in his mid-twenties and from Carlisle.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Following initial investigations three people were arrested in the early hours of today on suspicion of assisting an offender. They remain in police custody.

A cordon remains in place on Sunday morning Credit: ITV Border

Detective Superintendent David Pattinson said: “We are requesting the assistance of the public and any witnesses who know anything about the events of last night to come forward as our investigations continue today.

“The family of the man who died are currently being supported by family liaison officers and we ask that they are given privacy to come to terms with the sudden and unexpected death of a loved one.

“This was a shocking and tragic incident but the public can be reassured that our officers and staff have worked round-the-clock and continue today in response to this.

“The public is likely to see an increased police presence in the city centre and around the city as inquiries continue.

“Incidents of this nature are extremely upsetting and distressing, especially for those witnessing such incidents, but we would like to reassure people they are rare in Cumbria.“Anybody with information or who knows anything that may be relevant to our inquiries can contact the below numbers.”

