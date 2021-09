Whitehaven's hope of Super League promotion is still within reach.

Haven managed to beat their competition Bradford Bulls to finish sixth in the Championship and secure a place in the play offs.

After coming back from 16-0 down, Whitehaven ended the match with an impressive 36-22 lead.

It's been confirmed Haven will take on Halifax Panthers at the Shay on Sunday 26 September, the match will kick off at 5:30pm and will be televised on Sky Sports.