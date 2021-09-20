Dredging work to extract 6000 tons of gravel begins in Keswick to reduce flood risk
Report by Fiona Marley Paterson
Thousands of tons worth of gravel is being removed from the River Greta at Keswick as part of efforts to reduce the risk of flooding during the colder winter months.
The Environment Agency has started the dredging works, which will see a total of 6000 tons extracted.
Lynne Jones from Keswick Flood Action Group said: "Everybody worries when the gravel's being built up. It's a huge relief to have this routinely removed."
Dredging rivers is controversial as it can affect spawning grounds for fish or the habitats of the plants, mammals and birds. The gravel will only be taken from from certain areas of the River Greta.
Pete Miles, from the Environment Agency, said: "Before we undertake any of this work we undertake surveys for wildlife and it's all done with our own biodiversity and geomorphology colleagues.
The flood defence walls are built, so Keswick is much better armed against flooding than it was pre-Storm Desmond.
But we are still urged not to be complacent. 6,000 tonnes of gravel means the River Greta is that much further away from front doors.
