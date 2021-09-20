Family pay tribute to Carlisle man who died after being stabbed

The family of a man who died after being stabbed in Carlisle city centre have paid tribute to him.

Ryan Kirkpatrick, 24, of Carlisle, was described as “the light” of their family.

His family said: “We want to pay a tribute to our beautiful kind and caring Ryan, who will always be the light of our family.

“Funny, strong, loving and charming, your cheeky smile will be imprinted in our hearts forever.

“Cherished memories remembered until we can hold you again.

A loving son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Owner of his much-loved sausage dog Frank. Kirkpatrick family

Mr Kirkpatrick died following an incident in Carlyle’s Court on Saturday (18 September).

The police cordon in Carlisle city centre

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and three other people were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Carlyle's Court Shopping Centre, Carlisle

Detective Superintendent David Pattinson said: “We can confirm a further arrest has been made in this investigation but a number of active lines of inquiry are ongoing.

“We continue to appeal for the public’s help and support and we are still appealing for anyone with information to contact us."

