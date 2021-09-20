Manchester United stars send birthday messages to critically injured Cumbrian footballer
Manchester United footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Dean Henderson have sent birthday messages of support to a Cumbrian footballer who is in a coma with severe head injuries after being attacked in Western Australia.
Danny Hodgson, from Cleator Moor, turned 26 over the weekend.
He has been in hospital since the alleged unprovoked attack at a train station in Perth, earlier this month.
In a video message, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo wished Hodgson a speedy recovery and sent him an invite to Old Trafford once he's recovered.
The 36-year-old's teammate, Whitehaven-born goalkeeper Dean Henderson, also issued a heartfelt message to his fellow west Cumbrian.
He said: "Stay strong, stay in there, and you'll get through this I promise. I know how hard you are - you'll be fine.
Hodgson's parents, who have flown out to Australia since Hodgson was injured, were recently granted a compassionate visit to see their son, under strict Covid protocols.
Dressed in full PPE, they spent a precious 30 minutes with Danny but were unable to touch him and had to always remain 1.5 metres away due to the restrictions.
Hodgson is a former Carlisle United youth player and currently plays for the Edith Cowan University football team in Joondalup, Western Australia.