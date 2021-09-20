Street art trail lures one of world's best artists back to Carlisle

Play video

Report by Andrew Misra

Street art is nothing new in Carlisle. Not any more, at least.

A street art trail was unveiled recently, linking up over a dozen works of art on the streets of the city.

But it's not just the public who it's proving popular with. Top artists are also being attracted back to Carlisle.

Tymon de Laat is a Dutch artist who created the Mexican firefighter mural in the city two years ago at the Old Fire Station.

The Mexican Firefighter mural by Tymon de Laat

Now, Tymon is spraying the portrait of a girl from Laos in south east Asia onto a block of student flats - based on a photo he took on a world tour.

Tymon de Laat's new mural in Carlisle, a girl from south east Asia

He hopes the work will have an impact on the people of the city. He said: "It's kind of a busy part of Carlisle here and when they're standing over there at the lights they can have a moment of reflection.

What I like to do is kind of by showing different cultures in unexpected places to start a conversation, to open up but predominantly for me it comes from a sense of adventure and exploring and having an open mind and being interested in humanity. I think if we all did that, this world could be even better than what it is. Tymon de Laat

Many parts of the world have seen Tymon's work - in person as well as online - from his home in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, to neighbouring Germany to as far afield as Jordan.

But it is his work in Carlisle that forms part of the street art trail that launched last month. The man behind it, Ben Heslop, says it's already made a positive impression.

Ben Heslop

He said: "We've been doing this for nearly four years now so, as with everything, it starts with one place and it builds up."

Carlisle rightly sits on the world wide map of prominent and important street art now and it's very important to us that we maintain that standard and keep getting the best of the world over so the people in the city and people who travel into the city can see that the city's streets are being used as a canvas for really quality cultural experiences. Ben Heslop, Blank Wall Assassins

Heslop doesn't expect every piece will be for everyone, but hopes the art keeps more than just the artists coming back.