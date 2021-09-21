Restored sections of Bluebird are being dismantled as part of a long-running dispute about its future.

Donald Campbell lost his life in the vessel while trying to break the world water speed record on Coniston in 1967.

The family of Donald Campbell gifted Bluebird to the John Ruskin museum, which built an £800,000 wing to house the craft.

It's been restored by Bill Smith from Tyneside, since he recovered it from the bottom of the Lake in 2001.

Mr Smith, who has spent years reconstructing the wreckage, believes the Bluebird Project part owns the vessel - he would like to keep the hydroplane in action for the public to see.

Three years ago it was tested on a loch in Scotland.

But the Ruskin Museum in Coniston, wants it to be returned to Cumbria and displayed, leading the restorers to start dismantling it.

The Museum wrote an open letter to The Bluebird Project on September 17th, saying they maintain that it was agreed Bluebird would be put on permanent display, and would like to have it back 'as quickly and efficiently as possible.'

