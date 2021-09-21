Celebrations take place to mark 175 years of Lakes Line in south Cumbria

Celebrations are marking 175 years of the railway in South Cumbria that became known as the Lakes Line.

On September 21, 1846, Oxenholme station and the Oxenholme to Kendal stretch of the railway opened. The stretch to Windermere opened the following year.

William Wordsworth had famously opposed the idea of a railway line to the Lake District, fearing it would destroy the landscape and attract too many people who wouldn't be educated enough to enjoy it.

Kendal became the furthest point people could go by rail heading north. They would have to continue their journey to Scotland by coach.

A new community grew up around the new rail line forming Windermere Village. Before this time there was only Bowness-on-Windermere, the village by the lake.

steamboat