GPs in North Cumbria are urging people to go for their flu jab as soon as they are called this winter.

Flu is an extremely contagious respiratory illness. It causes mild illness in most people, but some are more likely to develop potentially serious complications such as bronchitis and pneumonia.

People shouldn't delay in getting their flu vaccination as flu changes every year and it is a simple procedure which could ultimately save lives. Dr Robert Westgate, Carlisle GP

The flu vaccination programme was expanded last year to include 50 to 64 year olds and that will continue this winter.

Flu vaccine Credit: PA

Groups eligible for a free NHS flu jab this winter include:

all children aged 2 to 15 on 31 August 2021 - who will be offered a nasal spray

those aged 6 months to under 50 years in clinical risk groups

pregnant women

those aged 50 years and over

those in long-stay residential care homes

carers

close contacts of immunocompromised individuals

frontline health and social care staff

There is obviously a great deal of pressure on health and care systems at the moment so people getting their flu jab is another important step people can take to help us to help you through the busy winter season. Dr Robert Westgate, Carlisle GP

Studies have shown that flu vaccinations help prevent people from getting flu. Each year it is predicted which strains of the virus will circulate and the vaccine is developed to protect against that strain.

Although the vaccine won't stop all flu viruses and the level of protection may vary from person to person, GPs say if you do get flu after vaccination it is likely to be milder and shorter-lived than it might have been.

Flu jabs can be given at pharmacies as well as GP surgeries and Flu clinics.