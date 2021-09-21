Representing Border 21st September 2021

Play video

On tonight's programme we report from Borders General Hospital as the health service faces unprecedented pressures, with ambulance delays, swamped GP surgeries and now waits in A&E that are the worst on record. Peter MacMahon speaks to the Conservative's Health Spokesperson, the South of Scotland MSP Craig Hoy. Also on the programme - the Scottish Government promises a decision in days on whether they'll follow England in relaxing testing rules for people travelling here from abroad. We have the details of today's COVID update from the First Minister. And Peter also speaks to the Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy about the legislation she's proposing to give young disabled people a fighting chance to realise their ambitions.