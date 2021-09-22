Play video

Video report by Ryan Dollard

The latest stretch of the England Coast Path has opened in Cumbria, linking together Whitehaven, St Bees, Seascale, Ravenglass and Silecroft.

The route takes in part of the Lake District National Park and connects the coast with some of the UK's most famous mountains and lakes.

Whitehaven harbour Credit: PA

Over the last few years Natural England has been working with Cumbria County Council and partners to develop and open more sections of the England Coast Path (ECP) in Cumbria.

The section of the path takes in St Bees and Ravenglass.

The new trail, and its associated 'coastal margin' which in many places is now also publicly accessible, comprises of coastal land such as beaches, dunes and cliff tops, picturesque towns and villages, the fascinating Sellafield skyline, views of both mountain and sea and many visitor hotspots including the double World Heritage Site of Ravenglass.

Once complete the England Coast Path will create a new National Trail all around England's coast, which at 2,700-miles will be the longest continuous coastal walking route in the world.

Read more: