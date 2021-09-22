Police investigating the death of a man who died in Carlisle city centre say he was the victim of a targetted attack.

Ryan Kirkpatrick was stabbed at around 20:30 on Saturday (18 September) in Carlyle's Court and died at the scene.

Police say they believe there were two attackers who both had their faces hidden.

Carlyle's Court Shopping Centre, Carlisle

Sixty officers are working on the case and are calling for anyone who has yet to come forward with information to get in touch - as officers continue to work 'round-the-clock' on the inquiry. Other specialist teams are being drafted in according to need.

A number of arrests have been made but officers are still seeking others suspected of being involved in the incident.

'Number one priority'

Detective Chief Superintendent Dean Holden said: “This case is our number one priority and our officers are working 24/7 on a number of lines of enquiry as we aim to get justice for the family of Mr Kirkpatrick.

“This was a targeted attack against a man who had previous issues with the assailants.

“We believe there were two primary attackers who had their faces hidden.”

Holden thanked those members of the public who have helped the inquiry so far.

He added: “We still need people to come forward if they know anything about this incident or have seen any part of the attack or have information that could help.

At the time, there must have been dozens of people in this area. It was a Saturday night and people will have been out-and-about and may have seen something. Anybody who does come forward will have our support. Dean Holden, Detective Chief Superintendent, Cumbria Police

“There will also have been people driving about that night - so if they have been driving about in the city centre they may have dashcam footage that could be relevant. We would ask them to come forward.

“We will continue to respond robustly to all information we receive and if we believe there is the possibility someone has been involved they can expect a visit from our officers.”

