On tonight's programme - Scottish farmers welcome the lifting of the US ban on lamb imports, but there's a warning of food price rises at home as the agricultural industry battles labour shortages and gas supply problems.

Also on the programme - a radical rethink on drugs policy. Scots caught in possession of class A drugs like heroin or cocaine will no longer face automatic prosecution if the drugs are for personal use. Under new guidelines announced by Scotland's Lord Advocate the police will now be able to issue a recorded warning rather than making an arrest.

Later in the programme, as part of our coverage in the build up to COP26, Greg Hoare visits a college in Dumfries, which aims to prepare young people for what they see as a renewable energy revolution. And Peter MacMahon discusses the key challenges for the Glasgow gathering with the MSPs who speak on climate change for the Conservatives and the Greens - Liam Kerr and Mark Ruskell.