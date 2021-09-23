Play video

Report by James Mahon

The last 18 months has been particularly challenging for those receiving cancer treatment, many have chosen not to travel to hospitals while shielding.

However, a Newcastle charity is now coming west and has begun transporting chemotherapy and radiotherapy patients from across Cumbria to Carlisle.

Susan Stanley, from Cumberland Infirmary Cancer Centre said: "We are literally a month into the opening of the new centre and so the timing is absolutely bang on, getting the word out there that this service is available for patients".

The Daft As A Brush ambulance

One of the service's first patients is Bernadette Beck who is based just outside of Penrith.

She said: "You don't always feel your best, you know seeing two smiling faces and the chat it does lift your spirits, after treatment you can be tired, it can be so reassuring to have that comfort and to see you home safely."

Bernadette first learned about the service from her doctors and nurses at the Cumberland infirmary and also saw a number of adverts and decided to reach out.

The service is the brainchild of millionaire philanthropist Brian Burnie whose charity has helped cancer patients in Newcastle for more than a decade.

He said: "The wonderful thing about it, is when you meet total strangers, they know you but you don't know them and they tell you 'if it wasn't for you I wouldn't be here today'."

Daft As A Brush currently have two ambulances based in Cumbria, but the aim is to expand their service across and into the west as far as Whitehaven, with up to 20 ambulances over the coming years.

Many of the volunteers are retired medical professionals and feel they can still contribute to the healthcare profession. Marion Rutherford is one of then.

She said: "It takes the stress out of the journey, if they feel poorly at the end of the treatment, they now they have us."

The service is currently looking for volunteers to assist patients in and out of the customised ambulances and for Cumbria based drivers.

For more information and how to apply, visit: https://www.daftasabrush.org.uk/about-us/

Read more: