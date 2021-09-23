The Cumberland Show moves to Warwick-on-Eden for 2022 event

The Cumberland Show has a new home for 2022.

After being forced to cancel for two years running due to Covid-19 restrictions, the popular event is on the move to Warwick-on-Eden near Carlisle next June.

It will be held at The Showfield, the design of which organisers say is still a work in progress - and that the new site will enable the Show to return with a new lease of life, and accommodate all the much-loved attractions, competitions and entertainment.

Whilst Messrs E I Coulthard were wonderful landlords...with the development of the Carlisle Southern Bypass it is not possible to continue holding the Show at East Park. The new site promises to be an excellent venue and we have a blank canvas to work with to bring our Show back with a bang, and we very much look forward to welcoming you all Michael Nicholson, Show Chairman

Information and applications for trade stands for the 2022 Show will be available from November.