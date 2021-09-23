The Cumberland Show moves to Warwick-on-Eden for 2022 event
The Cumberland Show has a new home for 2022.
After being forced to cancel for two years running due to Covid-19 restrictions, the popular event is on the move to Warwick-on-Eden near Carlisle next June.
It will be held at The Showfield, the design of which organisers say is still a work in progress - and that the new site will enable the Show to return with a new lease of life, and accommodate all the much-loved attractions, competitions and entertainment.
Information and applications for trade stands for the 2022 Show will be available from November.