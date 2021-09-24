Consultation launches over £1 billion plans to improve the A66
People in the region are being invited to have their say on the one billion pound upgrade of the A66.
The proposed improvements would affect the road between Scotch Corner and Penrith. The plans include new bypasses, upgrading single carriageway sections of road to dual carriageway, and major junction improvements.
It's hoped these changes would enhance safety, reduce congestion and improve regional and national connectivity.
The consultation launches today, and there are a number of ways to feed back on the proposals - people can share their views at upcoming events, on the scheme's new Facebook page, on Twitter and via the website. Hard copies of the consultation are also available upon request.
