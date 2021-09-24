Detectives investigating death of man in Carlisle appeal for dashcam footage

Detectives investigating the death of a man who was stabbed in Carlisle city centre are appealling for vehicle dashcam footage.

Ryan Kirkpatrick died in Carlyle's Court on Saturday evening.

Police are again urging potential witnesses to come forward and believe people driving in that area at the time may be able to help with their inquiries.

They are keen for anyone with footage who was in the area of the following streets between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday night (September 18) to get in touch:

Carlyle’s Court

Fisher Street

Market Street

West Tower Street

Castle Way

Wigton Road

Newtown Road

Burgh Road

Detective Chief Superintendent Dean Holden said: “Any evidence – no matter how seemingly insignificant – could be important for us as we aim to get justice for Mr Kirkpatrick’s grieving family.

This happened on a Saturday night. People could have been picking friends and relatives up after being out in the city centre or could have just been out for a drive. Please, if you were in that area and you have footage, we want you to get in touch at the links or numbers provided below. Dean Holden, Detective Chief Superintendent, Cumbria Police

“This case remains our number one priority in north Cumbria.

“A Major Incident Room has been set-up and a team of at least 60 dedicated officers are working on the case, with other specialist teams being drafted in according to need.”

Carlyle's Court shopping centre, Carlisle

A number of arrests have been made but officers are still seeking other individuals suspected of being involved in the incident.

We believe there must be people out there who have information. We also believe there may be people who have even helped those involved. This was a targeted attack against a man who had previous issues with the assailants. We believe there were two primary attackers who had their faces hidden. Dean Holden, Detective Chief Superintendent, Cumbria Police

Det Chief Supt Holden thanked those members of the public who have helped the inquiry so far.

He added: “We still need people to come forward if they know anything about this incident or have seen any part of the attack or have information that could help.

“At the time, there must have been dozens of people in this area.

“We will continue to respond robustly to all information we receive and if we believe there is the possibility someone has been involved they can expect a visit from our officers.

“People may see an increased police presence in and around the city as we respond to lines of enquiry.

“We continue to appeal for people to come forward with any information. Anybody who does come forward will have our support.”

