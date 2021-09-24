Human remains found in car in Dumfries
Human remains have been discovered in a car after a fire in the Lincluden area of Dumfries.Around 8.15am on Wednesday, 22 September, police were called to a report of a car on fire near to Jocks Loaning.Emergency services attended, and after the fire was put out, human remains were discovered within the grey coloured Vauxhall Insignia.
Investigations are now underway to confirm the identity of the deceased, and a post mortem will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death - it is currently being treated as unexplained.