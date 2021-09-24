Human remains found in car in Dumfries

Human remains have been discovered in a car after a fire in the Lincluden area of Dumfries.Around 8.15am on Wednesday, 22 September, police were called to a report of a car on fire near to Jocks Loaning.Emergency services attended, and after the fire was put out, human remains were discovered within the grey coloured Vauxhall Insignia.

I would particularly like to hear from any motorists with dash-cams who were travelling in the area of Lincluden Road, Priory Avenue, Glasgow Road (A76) or Jocks Loaning, between 7.30am and 8.15am on Wednesday, 22 September. I would also urge any local residents with private CCTV to check their footage during that time period in case they have anything which could be of significance. Detective Inspector Craig Nicolson

Investigations are now underway to confirm the identity of the deceased, and a post mortem will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death - it is currently being treated as unexplained.