'The clue is in the title' - Queer film festival comes to the Scottish Borders

A queer film festival is coming to the Scottish Borders.

The Queer Borders Film Festival event in Hawick celebrates the lives of LGBT+ people in the region and around the world.

It's part of Scottish Borders Diversity week and will show a variety of films, including ones made by local young people.

Film makers Natalie Ferguson (left) and Seb Lord

Despite the spectacular scenery of the Scottish Borders, the area's remoteness can make it difficult to find people to connect with.

Hawick is giving those from the LGBT plus community a chance to connect in a safe, accessible and supportive environment.

Film maker Natalie Ferguson said: "I think, especially gender non-conforming people can feel quite isolated in small towns.

There's groups in Edinburgh and Glasgow but those aren't always accessible. I don't think that there's enough spaces specifically for trans and non-binary people in the Borders. Natalie Ferguson, film maker

The festival takes places in Hawick

Another film maker, Seb Lord, said: "It's really helped me get into the industry. I feel really lucky to do this to be honest."

Susan Hart, from LGBT Borders Equality, said: "Because we're so socially isolated as it is, it's really important that we get together.

"This is about bringing LGBT specific films, documentaries, shorts, to a rural area."

Organisers hope that an event like this will help grow the community, and it's important to include new identities and terms.

The clue is in the title there, we've used the word 'queer' specifically because we think it is more inclusive of every sexual and gender identity. Susan Hart, LGBT Borders Equality

"We hope there's something there for everybody."

