Police release images of men wanted in Ryan Kirkpatrick murder investigation

Detectives have released the images of two men wanted in connection with a murder investigation.

Officers investigating the death of 24-year-old Ryan Kirkpatrick at Carlyle’s Court in Carlisle on Saturday 18th of September are calling for the public’s help finding the two men. Kane Hull is 28 and has connections to the Carlisle and Wigton areas. Liam Porter is 32 and from Carlisle.

Detective Chief Superintendent Dean Holden said: “We urge anyone who sees these two men or knows of their whereabouts to contact us immediately on 999. “The public should not approach either man but instead make an immediate call to police. “I also urge Hull and Porter to hand themselves in for questioning as soon as possible.” Detectives would like to thank those people who have come forward with information so far but continue to urge anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam footage or any other details which could assist officers to make contact. Det Ch Supt Holden said: “There have been questions from the community on why images of people suspected to be linked to the incident have not been released so far. “There are complex issues around evidence and the criminal justice system which mean this must be done at the right time and when we are confident it is in the best interests of the investigation. “This inquiry remains our number one priority in north Cumbria and I can assure the public our officers are working tirelessly on behalf of the public and Mr Kirkpatrick’s grieving family. “A Major Incident Room has been set up and a team of at least 60 dedicated officers are working on the case, with other specialist teams being drafted in according to need.” Anyone who sees Kane Hull or Liam Porter should dial 999 immediately.