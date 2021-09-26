Taste Cumbria Food and Drink festival returns to Cockermouth

Play video

The Taste Cumbria food and drink festival has been taking place this weekend - the first outing in Cockermouth since before the Covid-19 pandemic.The event was started after the 2009 floods to provide a boost for trade in the town but has gained a reputation for showcasing the best of food and drink in the region and attracts visitors from all over the UK

Visitors were keen to see the food on offer at the festival Credit: ITV Border

The last event in 2019 brought in 25,000 visitors and £2.2 million to the economy.

This year's event is smaller in line with covid regulations but many stalls reported selling our of products as they were so busy.

One sausage roll vendor sold 2 every minute.