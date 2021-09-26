Whitehaven out of Championship play-offs, Workington face Keighley Cougars

There was disappointment for Whitehaven last night in the Championship play-offs.

Gary Charlton's side narrowly missed out on a place in the semi-finals after staging a late fightback. Halifax were 22-6 up at the break and it looked all but over for Whitehaven.

However, the West Cumbrians rallied and although they pulled themselves within four points thanks to a late try, there was no time for a comeback, with the match finishing Halifax 24, Whitehaven 20.

Workington face Keighley in the League 1 semi-final on Sunday afternoon.