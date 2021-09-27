Appeal for information on missing Ulverston teenager

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 14-year-old Leven Sopwith-Nicholoson from Ulverston. Leven was last seen on the night of the 25th of September, and there are concerns for his welfare.

He is described as 5 ft 8 inches in height of slim build with ginger curly hair.

He was wearing a Green hoody, Blue Jeans and blue Asics trainers with orange trim and possibly wearing a blue mountain warehouse waterproof jacket.

He had taken a blue bag with him that included a green Vango banshee funnel tent. Police believe he may have intended to go wild camping.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101. Police would also ask Leven, if he sees this appeal, to contact police on the same number to let them know he is safe and well.