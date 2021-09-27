Former Newton Rigg farm sale complete

The sale of a farm belonging to Newton Rigg Agricultural College has been completed.

The college, near Penrith, closed in July and there had been fears it would bring to an end land-based learning in the county. The charity that's bought Low Beckside Farm says it will keep it as an educational facility.

Dr Victoria Edwards, OBE, Chief Executive of The Ernest Cook Trust said:

“We are delighted that our purchase of Low Beckside Farm is now complete. This is a first for us, farming in our own right, as the rest of the Trust’s agricultural land is managed by our tenant farmers.

“We now have some important work to do in scoping the potential of the farm to serve as a learning resource while furthering our understanding of how to farm in a nature friendly way.

“In the meantime, the farm is already being used by students from Kendal College for Level One land based studies. It’s great to have young people back on the farm again.”