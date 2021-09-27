Play video

Video report by Natasha Potts

It is that time of year again where we celebrate those from our communities who have given their time to raise thousands of pounds to help others.

We've been searching for the ITV Border Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year, and have whittled it down to four outstanding finalists

First we'll be hearing from Mark Harding from Wigton in Cumbria, a former soldier who's defied the odds to fundraise thousands of pounds for charity.

Mark, a former member of the Duke of Lancaster regiment, was shot through the neck in 2010 while serving as a soldier in Afghanistan. The bullet shattered his spinal cord, leaving him paralysed.

He was told he would never walk again. But after months in a military hospital, he walked out on crutches, and has been taking on endurance challenges ever since to push himself further and to raise money for good causes.

I just wanted to get myself back on my feet for my friends and family really, so I went down in a wheelchair and ended up walking out on a walking stick. The sense of achievement was great. Sometimes I don't acknowledge what I've done cause I'm constantly thinking what I can do to help other people. Mark Harding

In the last year he 'rowed the Atlantic' in his back-yard for the NHS, canoed 97 miles round the Cheshire ring, 'rowed' from Carlisle to Calais and completed the Coast to Coast Walk - the first paraplegic ever to do so.

These combined efforts have raised more than £10,000. The charities that have benefitted include the NHS, The Soldier’s Charity, Carlisle Youth Zone, the Great North Air Ambulance Service and Mind.

Mark and his friends have paid the ultimate sacrifice whilst serving the country and it would be great to show him the gratitude we owe and the inspiration he has given to others. This guy is a younger version of Captain Tom but in my eyes he is unique and awe inspiring and an award like this would show the respect and love we have for Mark. Allan Forster, Armed Forces Champion for Copeland

Mark and fellow veterans completed the Cheshire Ring for the Soldiers' Charity Credit: Mark Harding

The regional winner will be announced during ITV Border's Lookaround 6pm news on Friday 1 October.

