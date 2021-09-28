Play video

On tonight's programme, the First Minister is accused of botching vaccine passports after she announces there'll be a near three week delay in enforcing the scheme for late night venues and big events. Nicola Sturgeon calls it a grace period to allow businesses to adapt to the scheme. The Tory leader calls it more of the same last minute chaotic planning seen time and time again from the SNP Government. Also on the programme after the 'petrol panic' Peter MacMahon speaks to Deputy First Minister John Swinney who says the country has adequate fuel supplies. And we'll look ahead to Keir Starmer's crucial speech to his party conference. After a week of bruising battles with the Labour left we'll hear what advice Scottish leader Anas Sarwar has for his UK boss.

