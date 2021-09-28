Lanercost Priory offers 'hour of contemplation' for visitors

Play video

Report by Alex Iszatt

English Heritage have launched a contemplation hour initiative at their monastic sites which will continue throughout Autumn. One of the sites taking part is Lanercost Priory, which sits on the River Irthing, not far from Hadrian's Wall in Cumbria.

It was built for the Augustinian monks in the 12th century, who lived their life in peace and tranquility - in a monastery surrounded by woodland.

Although the priory was besieged, raided and ransacked during the power battle between England and Scotland, its grounds held a spiritual calmness that can still be felt to this day.

Drawing on the solace and contemplation that would have been practiced here, and at other monasteries, English Heritage has developed an initiative to help all visitors relax and reflect.

Lanercost Priory Credit: ITV News

Samantha Shotton from English Heritage told ITV Border, "visitors will be encouraged to turn off notifications on their phones, end up their conversations and take a moment for themselves and to have a little peace."

The contemplation scheme is for the final hour of public access to all monastic sites, giving those that want to take part an opportunity to experience the spiritual buildings as they were originally intended.Michael Boaden from Carlisle Eden Mind backs the idea of disconnecting: "Something that says to us it's ok to switch off for a bit and focus on your own thoughts and feelings is a great idea."

The month-long trial is at all English Heritage sites from 22 September until 22 October 2021. Find out opening hours for a particular monastic property.