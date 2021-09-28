Play video

Video report by Jennifer Cordingley

'Oh yes it is!' Panto is set to return to Carlisle this Christmas with a star-studded cast.

The set is up and costumes are being tried on for rehearsals for this year's pantomime, Cinderella.

Blue's Antony Costa plays Danny Deano in this year's Christmas panto, Cinderella Credit: Sands Centre, Carlise.

Antony Costa, from boy-band Blue, has joined the cast as 'cheeky chappy' Danny Deano.

The singer said he was thrilled to be back on stage with a full audience and claimed to be a 'panto geek'.

When we’re here at Christmas time, it’s the best time of year. I love panto, I’m a panto geek, I can’t wait to see the faces of the children, mums and dads, uncles, aunts, grandmas and granddads, smiling away and enjoying themselves. Antony Costa, Danny Deano

Amelle Berrabah from the Sugarbabes as the Fairy Godmother. Credit: Sands Centre Carlisle.

And Antony isn't the only famous singer treading the boards this year, Amelle Berrabah from the Sugarbabes will be donning her wings to play the Fairy Godmother.

This is going to be fun for everyone, magical for the children and funny for the adults it’s got a lot of comedy in there so a lot for everyone. Amelle Berrabah, Fairy Godmother

Last year putting on a panto in a pandemic was challenging. Audiences were limited to around 400 people per show and the cast had to be socially distanced on stage. There wasn’t even any audience interaction.

But this year, social distancing?... 'It's behind you!'

Most restrictions have been shown the stage door and the audience can shout out those famous lines once again.

Carlisle's very own Victoria Little was chosen to play the title role. Credit: Sands Centre, Carlisle.

Among the famous faces a new star has been found for the title role.

Carlisle's own Victoria Little was selected from hundreds of online entries in a search for the stars style competition and she couldn’t believe her luck.

It still doesn’t feel real, it feels more real now I’m here and in the costume. I couldn’t believe it I was like ‘Me? From Carlisle?’ It’s amazing and I can’t wait to get started. Victoria Little, Cinderella

Cinderella opens at The Sands Centre, Carlisle on Monday 13th December with performances until Friday 31st December 2021.