'Oh yes it is!' panto is back in Carlisle with famous faces joining the cast
Video report by Jennifer Cordingley
'Oh yes it is!' Panto is set to return to Carlisle this Christmas with a star-studded cast.
The set is up and costumes are being tried on for rehearsals for this year's pantomime, Cinderella.
Antony Costa, from boy-band Blue, has joined the cast as 'cheeky chappy' Danny Deano.
The singer said he was thrilled to be back on stage with a full audience and claimed to be a 'panto geek'.
And Antony isn't the only famous singer treading the boards this year, Amelle Berrabah from the Sugarbabes will be donning her wings to play the Fairy Godmother.
Last year putting on a panto in a pandemic was challenging. Audiences were limited to around 400 people per show and the cast had to be socially distanced on stage. There wasn’t even any audience interaction.
But this year, social distancing?... 'It's behind you!'
Most restrictions have been shown the stage door and the audience can shout out those famous lines once again.
Among the famous faces a new star has been found for the title role.
Carlisle's own Victoria Little was selected from hundreds of online entries in a search for the stars style competition and she couldn’t believe her luck.
Cinderella opens at The Sands Centre, Carlisle on Monday 13th December with performances until Friday 31st December 2021.