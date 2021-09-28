Pride of Britain 2021: Regional Fundraiser of the Year finalist Donna Mulvenna
Report by Natasha Potts
It's that time of year again where we celebrate those from our communities who have given their time to raise thousands of pounds to help others.
We've been searching for the ITV Border Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year, and have whittled it down to four outstanding finalists
Donna Mulvenna from Annan in Dumfries and Galloway started an online games group during lockdown.
Members of the Lucky Lockdown Fun took part in online bingo and tombola, as well as sponsored egg splats and waxing.
She’s raised £2277 in total for the Ambulance Service, the British Heart Foundation, Supporting Minds Scotland, Domestic abuse against males, Lockerbie nursery, Nyia Fundraising and children’s charity Aberlour.
The regional winner will be announced during ITV Border's Lookaround 6pm news on Friday 1 October.
