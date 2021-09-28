Pride of Britain 2021: Regional Fundraiser of the Year finalist Donna Mulvenna

Play video

Report by Natasha Potts

It's that time of year again where we celebrate those from our communities who have given their time to raise thousands of pounds to help others.

We've been searching for the ITV Border Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year, and have whittled it down to four outstanding finalists

Donna Mulvenna from Annan in Dumfries and Galloway started an online games group during lockdown.

Members of the Lucky Lockdown Fun took part in online bingo and tombola, as well as sponsored egg splats and waxing.

I've got motivation that I'm giving back and that's how I've always managed to cope with my mental health. Because if I'm helping others that feels to me like I've helped myself. Donna Mulvenna

She’s raised £2277 in total for the Ambulance Service, the British Heart Foundation, Supporting Minds Scotland, Domestic abuse against males, Lockerbie nursery, Nyia Fundraising and children’s charity Aberlour.

I think she's doing an amazing job. She's raised lots of money for the charities and it's various charities and it's like a good page to page to come on when it's been like a bad year the people who do know Donna they know that she does have a heart of gold and she likes to do something to make people happy even though she's gone through a rough patch herself at times. Angela Mulvenna, Donna's mum

Donna and daughter Lexi prepare for their next games. Credit: ITV News

The regional winner will be announced during ITV Border's Lookaround 6pm news on Friday 1 October.

For more information visit Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.