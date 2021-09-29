21-year-old woman arrested as Ryan Kirkpatrick investigation continues

Three people are now being questioned in connection with the death of Ryan Kirkpatrick.

Yesterday, two men were arrested in the Republic of Ireland in connection with Ryan's death.

A 21-year-old woman, from Carlisle, was arrested last night on suspicion of assisting an offender, and remains in custody.

The woman’s arrest is the latest in a number made as the inquiry continues, with a Major Incident Room being staffed by officers working round-the-clock on the investigation.

Officers continue to encourage anyone with information regarding the death of Mr Kirkpatrick to come forward.

Anyone with information can submit it here or call 101.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers, completely anonymously, on 0800 555 111.