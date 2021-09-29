Pride of Britain 2021: Meet Regional Fundraiser of the Year finalist Gary McKee

Play video

Report by Natasha Potts

It is that time of year again where we celebrate those from our communities who have given their time to raise thousands of pounds to help others.

We've been searching for the ITV Border Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year, and have whittled it down to four outstanding finalists

Tonight we hear from Gary McKee from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, whose epic endurance challenge earlier this year raised more than a hundred thousand pounds for local charities.

Gary took on the incredible challenge of running 110 marathons in as many days, clocking up more than 3000 miles.

Gary McKee, 51 raised more than £128,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and West Cumbria Hospice at Home.

He ran his first marathon on February 1 of this year and completed his last at Wath Brow Hornets amateur rugby league club in Cleator.

Credit: ITV News

The regional winner will be announced during ITV Border's Lookaround 6pm news on Friday 1 October.

For more information visit Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.