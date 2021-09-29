Play video

On tonight's programme we have highlights of Keir Starmer's speech to the Labour Party conference in Brighton. The Labour leader claims Boris Johnson is placing the Union in peril. Peter MacMahon speaks to Katy Clark MSP, a former senior advisor to the former leader Jeremy Corbyn. Also on the programme - the Tories fail in their bid to block the vaccine passport scheme for late night venues and big events. We hear from a local publican who frears her business will be hit hard. And we continue our special coverage in the run up to the COP26 Climate Change Conference. We report from Borders College where they're training a new workforce to help Scots make the switch to cleaner energy. And Peter discusses COP with Labour's Net Zero spokesperson Monica Lennon, and the SNP's Gillian Martin, the convener of the Environment Committee in the last parliament.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the south of Scotland on social media: