Ryan Kirkpatrick death: two arrested in Ireland

Two men have been arrested in the Republic of Ireland in connection with the death of Carlisle man Ryan Kirkpatrick.

The men, both from the north Cumbria area, were arrested as part of the ongoing investigation launched following the death of Mr Kirkpatrick on September 18.

Detective Chief Superintendent Dean Holden said: “This is a significant development in our investigation.

“In order for us not to compromise legal proceedings the names of those arrested will not be released at this time – and we would urge the public not to speculate on social media.

“We continue to encourage anyone with information regarding the death of Mr Kirkpatrick to come forward.

“We believe there are still people out there who can help who have yet to make themselves known.”

Anyone with information can submit it here or call 101.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers, completely anonymously, on 0800 555 111.