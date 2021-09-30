New safety controls in place as students return to campus

Play video

Report by Ryan Dollard

For the first time in eighteen months students returning to the University of Cumbria this week are experiencing most of their tuition on campus. Cafés, libraries and sports halls are also fully open again.

Almost two thousand are taking up or resuming courses - and staff say that Covid controls are still in place to try to minimise the risk of infection.

As part of a concerted effort to keep infection rates down and make sure students feel safe, the university will ensure that classrooms are all well ventilated, class sizes are smaller and hand sanitising stations are available all over campus. In addition, this week a drop in vaccination centre was on campus to encourage those who've not yet done so to get jabbed.

This week a drop in vaccination centre was on campus at the University of Cumbria. Credit: ITV News

Professor Brian Webster-Henderson, Deputy Vice Chancellor said:

“To see our campuses return to the bustle of students enjoying a full university experience is wonderful. We are excited to welcome new and returning students back into the classroom to deliver face to face and practical learning experiences.

“We are also working to ensure that all of our students and staff feel safe and comfortable on campus, through the continuation of Covid-secure measures such as testing, engaging with vaccination and making socially responsible decisions around face coverings and social distancing.

“The pandemic has brought forward our developments to provide a combination of different levels of in-person and virtual activities tailored to each course, and is now part of a planned, future-focused approach to our learning offer and our staff operations.”