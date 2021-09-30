REPRESENTING BORDER THURSDAY 30TH SEPTEMBER

Play video

On tonight's programme - As COVID furlough ends, and with energy and food prices set to rise, the First Minister calls on Scottish Conservatives to persuade Boris Johnson to keep the Universal Credit uplift in place, calling cuts to benefits morally indefensible. Peter MacMahon speaks to the Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross who says the time is right to end the uplift, but he promises the poorest families will get more financial help from the UK Government. Also tonight - Ministers press ahead with vaccine passports but the scheme's app doesn't go live until the last minute. The Tories call it a farce. And commentary this week comes from The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan and Kiearn Andrews of The Times.