Borders youngsters receive masterclass in mountain biking ahead of Enduro final

Report by Alex Iszatt

More than fifteen thousand people are set to visit Innerleithen over the next five days for the Enduro World Series final.

It's one of mountain biking's toughest competitions and attracts top riders from across the globe.

Ahead of the event, some of those professionals have been sharing their skills. On the grounds of Traquair House world class champion bikers have been taking young people through some skills courses, with hopes it will encourage their passion for biking.