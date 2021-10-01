Covid outbreak suspends admissions at D&G care home

Admissions have been suspended at a south of Scotland care home due to a Covid outbreak.

Ten cases have been recorded so far among staff and residents at Singleton Park in Courance near Lockerbie. Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership say control measures are in place to try to minimise the risk of further infections.

Director of Public Health Valerie White said: “A range of mitigations are in place aimed at preventing outbreaks of COVID-19 in care homes. However, there has been and continues to be a high prevalence of cases within communities, and vulnerable settings such as care homes are at risk of outbreaks.

“Vaccination has been a game changer in relation to hospitalisations and deaths arising from COVID-19, but as a partnership we work closely with all our care home providers to minimise and monitor any COVID-19 cases associated with care homes.”