Headteachers across Border region targeted by anti vaccination groups

Headteachers across our region are being targeted by anti vaccination groups. Emails and letters are being sent to school as the Covid vaccine is rolled out for those children aged between 12 and 15.

There are also reports of protests outside schools. Head teaching unions say it's an attempt at intimidation.

In an email circulated by the Cumbria Education Planning Group, Assistant Director - Education and Skills Dan Barton said:

"We have been made aware that some schools have received a letter claiming to be from the NHS "Childhood Vaccines Team" along with an additional "Consent Checklist" to be shared with parents. The checklist contains false or misleading information about the vaccine.

"The email address this is being sent from in the example we have seen is: cvt@nhs-vaccines.uk

"For the avoidance of any doubt, this is fake and part of efforts by anti-vaccination groups to disrupt the vaccine roll out programme.

"Official information regarding the programme will come via this bulletin, or via North Cumbria Integrated Care (NCIC) NHS Foundation Trust"

One headteacher's union has described it as 'unacceptable'. Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders told ITV Border, "The kind of intimidation that is going on is deeply unacceptable and absolutely what nobody needs at a time when everybody is just trying to get on and educate our children."

Vaccinating 12-15 year olds

Coronavirus vaccines are being rolled out to children aged between 12 and 15, with three million youngsters eligible across the UK.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid announced the decision to vaccinate 12-15-year-olds: “I have accepted the recommendation from the chief medical officers to expand vaccination to those aged 12 to 15 - protecting young people from catching Covid-19, reducing transmission in schools and keeping pupils in the classroom.

The announcement comes after the UK's four chief medical officers advised the government that all of the young teens should be offered the jab in order to reduce disruption in schools.

Colin Cox, the county's Director of Public Health is urging parents in Cumbria to get their children aged between 12 and 15 vaccinated. He says the majority of those eligible still haven't given permission for the jab - currently only 35% - and is urging people to return official consent forms as soon as possible.

He told ITV Border: "It's looking like about a 35% consent at the moment among the schools that have got things back.

"Now it's still early days again, there's still time for people to get their consent forms in and I would really urge people to do so. We do need to make sure that we try to protect children and young people and their wider families."