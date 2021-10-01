Ryan Kirkpatrick: two women released on bail in fatal stabbing inquiry

Two women arrested earlier this week in connection with the death of Ryan Kirkpatrick have been released on bail.The 24-year-old was stabbed in the Carlyle's Court area of Carlisle on Saturday the 18th of September and died at the scene.

Carlyle's Court shopping centre, Carlisle

Police say the women - who are 19 and 21 - were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Officers also arrested two men in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.

Officers continue to encourage anyone with information regarding the death of Mr Kirkpatrick to come forward.

Anyone with information can submit it here or call 101.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers, completely anonymously, on 0800 555 111.