Two sentenced after vulnerable 78-year-old is defrauded out of £29,000

Two men involved in money laundering after a vulnerable Carlisle pensioner was duped by rogue traders to the tune of £29,000 have been spared prison.

The city’s crown court heard today how the lone 78-year-old Stanwix householder was visited in the summer and autumn of 2018 by unknown men purporting to be roofing contractors.

They falsely told the man that urgent work was required and, in the months that followed, lied by claiming repairs had been carried out.

A building surveyor who conducted a full inspection of the property confirmed no recent work had been done. Had it been, it would have cost no more than a few hundred pounds.

Visits by the unidentified fraudsters were reinforced by telephone calls demanding payment. A police investigation led to Christopher Alan Steele, 42, and 50-year-old John Joseph Mason McMeekin being brought to court and they both admitted conspiracy to transfer criminal property. Steele also admitted criminal property possession.

“The fraudsters have never been identified,” prosecutor Jonathan Duffy told the sentencing hearing, who went on to say of Steele and McMeekin: “Clearly both defendants played their part in receiving some or all of the money provided by (the householder). They benefited from the proceeds of the fraud.”

Mr Duffy added: “Both defendants played a significant role in what was a group activity.”

The man gave a total of £29,000 to Steele, firstly by writing a £7,500 cheque and then transferring £21,500 directly into his bank account.

When Steele's home was searched as part of the police probe, a piece of paper containing the victim’s telephone number was discovered. This had been doctored in a “crude but unsuccessful” bid to disguise the number.

McMeekin had assisted in the transfer of this money by providing banking, telephone and other details of people to whom some of this money was eventually transferred. He had acted as a “conduit”, said his barristers, and was adamant he did not know the cash had been obtained from the pensioner in such circumstances.

McMeekin, of Ash Green Way, Bishop Auckland, and Steele, of Tantonbie, near Stanley, had respective jail terms of 12 and 13 months suspended for 18 months by the judge, Recorder Eric Lamb.

Both must complete four-month night-time curfews and rehabilitation, while Steele also received 100 hours’ unpaid work.