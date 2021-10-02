One of biggest mountain bike events in the world takes place in the Borders

Thousands of people have come to the Borders this weekend as one of the biggest mountain bike events in the world got underway.

The Enduro World Series is considered to be one of the toughest racing competitions in the sport of mountain biking.

The finals are taking place in the hills above Innerleithen - the culmination of a series of competitions that have been held across the world this year.

The event is based on fields near Traquair Forest at a special festival village centre with various displays and other attractions.

It will feature world-renowned street trials riders Danny MacAskill, Duncan Shaw and Ali Clarkson.A bike care club for children is happening today at 2pm and Sunday at 1pm, where young riders can learn how to look after their bikes and get cycling tips.

Spectators will be able to watch the action on the most exciting trails.There are also amateur races and a new 'EWS-KIDS' events for youngsters. Other activities around Innerleithen include film nights, ride outs and live music.