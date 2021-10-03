Police are appealing for the public’s help identifying this man, who officers believe could assist an investigation.

The police were contacted in the early hours of 2nd Oct to a report of an assault on a woman, said to have taken place at The County Hotel in Botchergate, Carlisle.

The incident is believed to have taken place sometime between 3.30am and 4am this morning.

The man is described as:

Around 5ft 4ins tall

Short black hair

Believed to be in his 20s to 30s

Officers are keen to trace the man and are asking him to come forward in order to assist officers with their enquiries.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online, quoting incident number 31 of 2nd October 2021, you can also phone on 101, or alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.