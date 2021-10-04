Carlisle criminal fled police while in handcuffs and assaulted three officers

A Carlisle crook who ran off in handcuffs in a desperate bid to escape police, and then assaulted three officers after being chased along city streets and detained, has been jailed again.

Drama ensued while Callum Kerr, 26, was being escorted to the Cumberland Infirmary on the afternoon of July 4 having sustained wrist injuries.

He had earlier been arrested when a previous prison sentence licence term was revoked.

As a police constable took him from a vehicle towards the hospital, Kerr spun away and ran off along nearby residential roads.

After he ran into a garden, an officer drew a Taser and placed the red dot on to his body, causing him to immediately turn around and become compliant.

When returned to the hospital, Kerr became aggressive and scraped his handcuffs along the elbow and arm of a PC who he also tried to bite as efforts were made to control him.

At Durranhill police station, he lashed out at other officers, rugby-tackling one and placing another in a choke-hold.

Kerr, of Orton Road, Carlisle, admitted one charge of escape and three emergency worker assaults. He was sentenced at the city’s crown court today.

His barrister told how he was under the influence of alcohol and deeply emotional at the time.

However, he had since written a letter in which he spoke of his firm desire to change his ways having spent many years in prison, and of engaging with professional help.

Jailing him for 10 months, Judge Nicholas Barker said of his aggressive conduct towards the PCs: “Police officers are normal people. They go to work and do a job like other people. They have wives, they have children; girlfriends; they have family. They do not go to work in a morning with the expectation that they are going to be subjected to violence by others.

“This court will not tolerate violence towards officers. This court will protect them.”