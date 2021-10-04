Police 'very concerned' about missing Cumbrian teenager

Police in Cumbria say they are "very concerned" about a missing teenager from Ulverston.

Leven Sopwith-Nicholson, 14, was last seen at 11:30pm yesterday.

It is thought that he could have travelled anywhere within the county or even out of the area.

Leven has been described as 5ft 10ins of slim build with ginger curly hair. He may have been wearing a grey raincoat, as shown in the photograph below.

Leven Sopwith-Nicholson, 14, in the grey coat it is thought he was wearing when he went missing. Credit: Cumbria Constabulary

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been urged to contact officers on 101, quoting log number 30 of today (4th October).

Police has also asked Leven, if he sees this appeal, to contact police on the same number to let them know he is safe and well.