Pride of Britain 2021: Meet our Regional Fundraiser of the Year winner

Report by Natasha Potts

It is that time of year again where we celebrate those from our communities who have given their time to raise thousands of pounds to help others.

We've been searching for the ITV Border Pride of Britain Regional Fundraiser of the Year.

We whittled it down to four candidates but there can only be one winner.

And in 2021, the title has been taken by Mark Harding.

Mark, from Wigton in Cumbria, a former soldier who's defied the odds to fundraise thousands of pounds for charity.

Mark, a former member of the Duke of Lancaster regiment, was shot through the neck in 2010 while serving as a soldier in Afghanistan. The bullet shattered his spinal cord, leaving him paralysed.

He was told he would never walk again. But after months in a military hospital, he walked out on crutches, and has been taking on endurance challenges ever since to push himself further and to raise money for good causes.

On winning the award, he said he was "surprised" and thanked those who had helped him in his efforts.

Everyone who's helped me with the fundraisers and support you know it's their award as well really so without them it would have been impossible so thank you. Mark Harding

Mark will now head to the national award ceremony in London.

